Wrestlemania 40: Cody Rhodes Set To Make Unique History At WWE PLE

Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface superstar of the current WWE roster and he’s been rightly placed in the main event of Wrestlemania 40. It will be for the second time in a row that he will be making headlines in the closing match of the Show of Shows with the top title hanging in the balance.

With that, it’s also essentially been noted that Cody is on his way to possibly achieving greatness at WrestleMania 40. There will be huge roadblocks on his way, but given that he could overcome the hurdles, he will certainly be in possession of a first-time-ever accolade at The Grandest Stage of them all.

Wrestlemania 40: Early Predictions Revealed For Top Matches At WWE PLE

As announced by the WWE, Cody Rhodes will challenge the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two in a match that will perhaps help him to “finish the story.”

Just one night before that match on WrestleMania 40 Night One, The American Nightmare would team up with the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins to battle Roman Reigns and his cousin, The Rock in what is being touted to be the biggest tag team match of all-time.

Wrestlemania 40: Randy Orton Starts Feuding With Logan Paul For WWE PLE

Update on WWE Wrestlemania 40 Night One headliner

Given the star power present in this battle, this tag team match is expected to be the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Night One. If this match indeed happens to be the headliner for The Show of Shows on its first night, then Cody would become the first-ever WWE superstar to main-event both nights of WrestleMania ever since the event has become a two-day extravaganza.

Roman Reigns could also be considered for the spot as he would also be featuring in both the contests but Cody is the legit main-eventer of Wrestlemania 40 given that he’s previously won the 2024 Royal Rumble Match. Via his win at last year’s Rumble, he also headlined Wrestlemania 39.

The Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes main event at Wrestlemania 40 Night Two is coming with a lot of implications. If Rhodes and Rollins can win their tag match on Night One, The Bloodline will be barred from the Roman vs. Rhodes match on Night 2, and it’ll just be Roman and Cody one-on-one in the ring. But if Rock and Roman win this match, then Roman vs. Rhodes on Night Two will be a “Bloodline Rules” match which means anything goes.