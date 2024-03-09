sportzwiki logo
Wrestlemania 40: Randy Orton Starts Feuding With Logan Paul For WWE PLE

Arindam Pal

Mar 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM

A fresh feud between Logan Paul and Randy Orton around Wrestlemania 40 started on the latest bygone edition of Elimination Chamber. Orton was on the verge of winning the Chamber match and going on to the world title match against Seth Rollins. But it was Logan who punched Orton in the face with his brass knuckles to cost the match as well as mark the beginning of the feud.

On the Road to Wrestlemania 40, United States Champion Logan Paul kicked off the latest episode of SmackDown and said that he’s a conqueror. Logan said WWE’s business is booming and he is the reason behind it. Logan then announced that his Prime hydration company has signed a contract with WWE to be the first-ever center-ring sponsor for the company.

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Announced For A Match At WWE PLE

The association will begin at WrestleMania 40 and then will continue in every PLE, moving forward. His business partner KSI entered the ring for a photo when Randy Orton showed up and tried to RKO Logan, but he escaped. KSI then suffered an RKO after which Orton drank the Prime drink and poured it on KSI’s private parts.

Top WWE Raw Superstar Set For Singles Push Following Wrestlemania 40 Season?

In the opening match of Smackdown, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Logan Paul came back and attacked Orton and Owens after the match. Paul tried to punch Orton using the brass knuckles, but Orton snatched the brass knuckles away. Orton went to punch Logan with those, but Logan got out of the way.

As of this writing, the matchup between Logan and Orton is yet to be announced for Wrestlemania 40 and the hope is WWE will confirm it in the coming weeks of Smackdown.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. As of this writing, the rumored match card for the PLE is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley
– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)
– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)
– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)

