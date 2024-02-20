Wrestlemania 40 Bout Essentially Confirmed During WWE Raw Main Event

A singles encounter between Jimmy and Jey Uso has long been anticipated but WWE had it pushed back for Wrestlemania 40. Speculations were on regarding the match setup between these two which was further confirmed on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

In the main event of the February 19 episode, Gunther defeated Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Jey had Gunther beaten after hitting his opponent with five spears and a Uso Frog Splash. However, Jimmy Uso was present at ringside to cause a distraction.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Positively Addresses Idea Of WWE Comeback

Jimmy rang the match bell and stopped the referee from counting the third pinfall. This allowed Gunther to hit a powerbomb on Jey to pick up the win. After the match was over, Jimmy said to Jey the following, “I am always the big brother”. Jimmy also hit Jey with two Uso splashes which essentially set up the Wrestlemania 40 bout.

WWE has been building towards Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso in a singles match for a while now after Jimmy scre*ed Jey at SummerSlam 2023 which further led to Roman Reigns defeating Jey in a Tribal Combat to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the PLE. The two have mostly been kept apart since that outing for Wrestlemania 40.

CM Punk Reveals Potential Timeline Of WWE Return From Torn Triceps Injury

The Wrestlemania 40 matchup spoiler was already out ahead of Raw

Heading into this week’s Raw, WWFOldSchool hinted that the brother vs. brother matchup could finally be plotted on the show where Jey was set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The source hinted that Jimmy will interfere and cost Jey this match which will then lead to Jey vs. Jimmy’s match announcement at WrestleMania 40.

The main event wasn’t the only match that Jimmy interfered on Raw. The night’s opening match saw him on the ramp alongside Solo Sikoa to cost Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre. Ultimately, Sikoa Nailed Cody with the Samoan Spike upon which Drew capitalized with a Claymore Kick for the big win.

It’s now assumed that Jimmy vs. Jey will be announced for Wrestlemania 40 in due course as the storyline will unravel in the coming week on Raw and Smackdown once Elimination Chamber passes by this weekend.