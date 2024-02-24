Wrestlemania 40: Two World Championship Matches Set For WWE PLE

Elimination Chamber 2024 went down in Australia, this weekend with two Chamber matches on the match card having Wrestlemania 40 implications. These two gimmick-based matches were to determine new challengers for Men’s and Women’s World Heavyweight Titles. Following the closure of the show, WWE acknowledged the winner and added the Chamber match winners to their guaranteed title match opportunities.

In the penultimate Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and United States Champion Logan Paul to secure a title shot.

Drew hit Bobby with a Claymore Kick for the first elimination. AJ Styles came out in a surprising capacity and hit LA with a Styles Clash on top of a Steel Chair, allowing Drew to pin LA. Randy Orton secured the third and fourth eliminations after hitting Kevin Owens and Logan Paul with RKOs. Later, Logan used Brass Knuckles on Orton, allowing Drew to pin Orton for the final pin-fall and confirm his spot at Wrestlemania 40.

Soon after the win of Drew McIntyre which was the second Chamber match win of his WWE career, WWE confirmed Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 40.

Wrestlemania 40: Becky Lynch earned a title shot against Rhea Ripley

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez to solidify her spot at the Show of Shows.

Liv hit Naomi with the Sunset Flip Powerbomb and followed up with an ObLivion on Tiffany for the first two eliminations. After Bianca hit a KOD to eliminate Raquel, Liv rolled up Bianca for another elimination. Ultimately, Becky caught Liv with the Manhandle Slam for the final elimination to become the winner of the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber match winner.

Then in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2024, Rhea Ripley predictably defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women’s World Championship. As the physical bout ended, Rhea hit Nia with the Riptide to go through yet another successful title defense of her ongoing reign in front of her family and friends. The win also confirmed her upcoming dream bout against Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 40.