Wrestlemania 40: New Match Discussed Featuring Roman Reigns At WWE PLE

We are just a couple of months away from the biggest WWE premium live event of this year, that’s Wrestlemania 40 around which plans are reportedly in the making for a long time. Speculations around the upcoming event are all-time high and previous reports also noted how the company had plans set for the show even before the 39th edition passed by from Hollywood.

That being said, it was evident that a rematch was always in the pipeline for Wrestlemania 40 for the prized title in the WWE. But then again The Rock is back in the company after a long time and he also wants to be a part of the Show of Shows.

With that, the big topic of discussion on the road to WrestleMania 40 is which match should eventually headline Night Two of the show with two singles matches on WWE’s radar – Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Negative Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WWE PLE

Triple Threat Match considered for Wrestlemania 40 main event

In an update to the situation, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that while the two matches are obviously being discussed by the WWE, there’s another interesting match is being discussed as a possibility for the Night 2 main event spot and that’s Roman Reigns vs. The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes in a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The source further informed that as of this writing, no match for the Wrestlemania 40 main event spot has been locked in while the IWC is mostly supporting Rhodes getting another shot at the title especially the away his shot at the title was ruined, last year by The Bloodline.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Title Match Announced; Update On Dusty Classic

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star Dustin Rhodes, the half-brother of Cody Rhodes also vouched for the latter to headline WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Title with the following title,

“I hope Cody’s in the main event spot against Roman. Or it’s going to be The Rock. If it is The Rock, I’m pis*ed – this is Cody’s time. He is becoming the face of the company, and it’s paying off. But I get it. If it is The Rock, it’s still good business. I understand that there are a lot of people who love seeing The Rock. But I still think it’s Cody’s moment.”