WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Title Match Announced; Update On Dusty Classic

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 will be the first premium live event of this year under the NXT brand set for next month. A new title match for the show has now been announced on the latest episode of NXT whereas the progression of Dusty Classic 2024 was also observed as the tourney will culminate in at the PLE.

Oba Femi emerged as the winner in the 2023 NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament and now the former University of Alabama Track & Field star will compete in his first title match defense at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. Femi earned a contract allowing him to challenge for an NXT title of his choosing with the tournament win and he opted to cash in his title shot on the NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee after the luchador was exhausted following his match against Lexis King on the January 9 episode of NXT.

After Femi was subsequently crowned as the new NXT North American Champion, Lee wanted a rematch against Femi for the title, last week, an approach that was denied but the answer was promise for this week.

On the latest NXT episode, Lee picked up a win over Scrypts with Oba Femi sitting at ringside. The champion then finally agreed to have a rematch against the high-flying sensation at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

The final match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is also set for NXT Vengeance Day 2024 as the tournament progressed on the latest episode of NXT. In the opening contest of the night, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Axiom and Nathan Frazer to advance to the final match. Breakker speared Frazer for the win and they will now face the winner of the match – Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. LWO.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. The confirmed match card for the show is given below:

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

– NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee

– Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals