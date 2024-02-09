WWE Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Slaps Cody Rhodes Before Main Event Change

The WWE Universe wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at Wrestlemania 40 but things were slightly changed after The Rock suddenly showed up on Smackdown. Roman Reigns vs. The Rock dream match was thereby predicted by many as Cody moved out of the way. But things were again changed during the press conference of the biggest premium live event of the year.

As seen on the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins called out Cody Rhodes, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came out instead. The latter raised his title in front of Rollins as the audience broke out into a “Tribal Chief” chant.

Roman Reigns then proceeded to choose his opponent at Wrestlemania 40. The fans chanted Cody, but Roman chose The Rock. The Rock then came out to a huge pop. A “We Want Cody, Cody Sucks” chant broke out as The Rock proceeded to introduce the fans to “Cody Crybabies.”

Cody said Roman can’t call the shots as he won the 2024 edition of Royal Rumble. Cody said he has made his decision and that he chose Roman Reigns as his opponent at Wrestlemania 40. Roman stated that the match against The Rock was a done deal. Roman said nobody cares about Cody finishing his story,

“You are irrelevant, just like your dad.”

The Rock wasn’t happy with Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40 press conference

Cody took a shot at Roman Reigns and his family and The Rock got serious. He said when Cody is talking about Roman’s family, he’s talking about his family too. The People’s Champion then slapped Cody. Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce separated them.

The Rock wanted Triple H to fix the situation after which the CCO of the WWE announced Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns as the main event of Wrestlemania 40. Here’s what he tweeted,

“Decision made. Cody Rhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL.”

Decision made. @CodyRhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges @WWERomanReigns in the main event of #WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/A12apAnELf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 9, 2024

As seen on the graphic released by the WWE, Roman Reigns is listed as the WWE Champion which means that WWE has officially changed the name of the “Undisputed WWE Universal Championship” to the “WWE Championship”. The WWE and the Universal Championship were unified at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.