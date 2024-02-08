Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon To Have “Hand In The Business” After WWE Exit

Ronda Rousey has been nowhere near the WWE for the past several months after making her exit from the company. She distanced herself from the WWE after having a couple of matches with the Ring of Honor promotions. At this point, she is seemingly busy in her personal life but that doesn’t mean that she is not following what’s happening around the circuit.

The situation surrounding Vince McMahon and the latest allegations against him over sexual misconduct against former WWE employee Janel Grant has led to significant developments within the WWE which is now controlled by the TKO Holdings. McMahon has resigned from both the companies following the lawsuit which keeps on to be a discussing point in the circuit. Now, Ronda Rousey has an opinion on the matter.

Ronda Rousey makes interesting claims about Vince McMahon

There’s an old belief that Vince McMahon just can’t stay away from the WWE product given it’s his brainchild and he’s handled the scene for so long. Ronda Rousey believes in the same theory especially given that there are people who keep running things in the creative department of the company. This is what she has posted on X,

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before.”

As you can see, Ronda Rousey essentially claimed that Bruce Prichard serves as Vince McMahon’s alternative in the creative department of the WWE, and as long as Prichard is involved, McMahon will still have influence in the WWE. It was further suggested that even during there were timespan in the WWE when Vince McMahon was “retired,” he kept on overseeing things through Bruce Prichard.

It was in Vince McMahon’s final tenure that Ronda Rousey’s second stint with the WWE appeared to be an utter failure. This was mostly due to the former women’s champion not having a relevant opponent to defend her title against.

Ronda Rousey made her exit from the WWE after her SummerSlam match against Shayna Baszler, last year. She subsequently made her in-ring debut for Ring of Honor for a tag team match but she also made it clear that she had no plans to sign with ROH or AEW.