Wrestlemania 40: Update On Possible Championship Match For WWE PLE

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in the WWE who will be heading into Wrestlemania 40 with his title around his shoulder if the recent reports are to be believed. If the original plans had been intact around him then he could have been part of a dream match now off the card.

Days after Brock Lesnar was indirectly mentioned in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, he was pulled from Royal Rumble 2024. At the same time, the creative plans around him for WrestleMania 40 were also scrapped. WWE previously had Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar for the Intercontinental Championship planned for the Show of Shows but that match is not happening for obvious reasons.

Four Elimination Chamber 2024 Match Qualifiers Announced For WWE Smackdown

Wrestlemania 40: Bron Breakker vs. Gunther set for WWE PLE

According to Xero News, two opponents are currently being discussed for Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and they are LA Knight and Bron Breakker.

According to the previous reports of Wrestling Observer, NXT’s Bron Breakker (son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner) replaced Brock Lesnar in the 30-man Royal Rumble and he also confronted Gunther during the match, teasing the Wrestlemania 40 showdown,

“Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role he came in when Brock Lesnar was gonna come in. He threw up the guys Brock Lesnar was gonna throw out. He got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was [supposed to be eliminated].”

Wrestlemania Announcement Tradition To Be Broken In New WWE Structure

Going by the update, it makes sense that Breakker will eventually replace Lesnar in the earlier match against Gunther at Wrestlemania 40. In the meantime, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo to win the NXT Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of NXT.

Bron Breakker’s main roster call-up could have been delayed due to this NXT Tag Team Title win and potential creative changes. However, that’s not the case as PWInsider reports that Breakker is still scheduled to work tonight’s double SmackDown tapings in Salt Lake City. It’s unclear what Breakker’s role will be or if Corbin will accompany him on this show en route to Wrestlemania 40 premium live event.