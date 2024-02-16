Four Elimination Chamber 2024 Match Qualifiers Announced For WWE Smackdown

Qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber 2024 began, two weeks ago to fill up the Men’s and Women’s Chamber match frays. By winning their respective qualifiers, a few superstars from the roster have already solidified their spots inside the Chamber Matches which will have Wrestlemania 40 implications.

This week on WWE Smackdown, more such qualifying matches will go down. Overall four such Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers are scheduled, two from the men’s and two from the women’s division. As confirmed previously, the winners of these two respective matches will advance to WrestleMania to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and the winner of the WWE Women’s World Championship Title match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax.

Drew McIntyre’s WWE Contract Extended Beyond Wrestlemania 40 PLE

This week, Kevin Owens will face Dominik Mysterio while the United States Champion Logan Paul will face The Miz in a Summerslam rematch with the winner booking the two final spots available in the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2024.

From the women’s side, Naomi will return to singles action after almost two years on Smackdown in a qualifier against Alba Fyre while the newbie Tiffany Stratton will lock horns with Zelina Vega for the 4th and 5th spots available in the Chamber match.

Ronda Rousey’s Claims About Vince McMahon In WWE Reportedly True

Apart from the Elimination Chamber 2024 qualifiers, a mega segment will also be there on Smackdown when the WWE Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock will also be appearing on the February 16 episode of WWE Smackdown. This will be their second TV appearance on the same episode following the sudden face-off, two weeks ago.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect