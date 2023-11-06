Wrestlemania 40: WWE Has Big Plans For Top Babyface Star From Smackdown

LA Knight has done the unthinkable of going after The Bloodline all on his own which set up a match for him against Roman Reigns. For some one-off occasions, John Cena turned out to be the ally for him but he wasn’t there for the title match that The Megastar was part of in the main event of WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

In the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, LA Knight was defeated by Roman Reigns in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. This was the first world title match opportunity for the rising star on Smackdown.

LA Knight had Roman beat after hitting the BFT finisher if not Jimmy Uso interfered and put Roman’s leg on the bottom rope to break up the pinfall attempt. Solo Sikoa also joined the fray and the distraction saved the reigning champion. The Tribal Chief eventually hit a Spear on LA for the pin to win.

Many of the fans aren’t happy with WWE going for a similar interference finish for Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight which also reportedly took out the latter from the title picture for the time being. WWFOldSchool reported that there are no plans for LA to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Title again, for now.

The plan being discussed for LA Knight is to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 and become the next United States Champion. Logan became a champion by capturing his first title win at Crown Jewel by defeating Rey Mysterio after he punched the WWE Hall of Famer with brass knuckles.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is obviously the one behind this planning as he thinks that this is the right path for LA Knight’s growth as a character. A WrestleMania feud with Logan will get a lot of publicity as the latter one is a mainstream celebrity. Plus, it will also help him in becoming a bigger star.

Wrestlemania 40 emanates from the Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. No match or superstar has officially been announced for the PLE.