Elimination Chamber 2024: New Title Match Announced For WWE PLE

Since the conclusion of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in late January WWE is setting the stage for Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. The capacity of the annual WWE PLE has gone bigger, this year given the WWE crew has traveled to Australia for an international outing. A stacked card has been announced which the fans can look forward to.

In the latest, WWE has added another title match to Elimination Chamber 2024 during the latest bygone press conference for the event in Australia. As confirmed by the company, a Women’s WWE Tag Team Title match will take place at the kickoff show of the PLE where we will see Asuka and Kairi Sane defending the tag titles against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Highlights From Press Conference Of WWE PLE

This is the third-only title match announced for Elimination Chamber 2024 following the men’s division tag team title match featuring the Judgment Day and New Catch Republic and the Women’s World Title Match featuring Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax. Putting Hartwell into the match card makes sense as she’s one of the local roster members of the WWE who is a sure shot to be cheered by the fans.

The expectation is that Elimination Chamber 2024 will deliver an unforgettable experience. The host stadium of the show has a massive stadium capacity of 70,000 but WWE only plans to accommodate 55,000 fans, ensuring a packed house and a night to remember, forever despite the absence of the WWE Champion Roman Reigns and his fellow Bloodline member, The Rock.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set for tomorrow night February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The confirmed match card for the annual PLE is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect