Per the earlier reports those were out in late 2024, WWE had initial plans sketched out for the Wrestlemania 41 match card with top superstars featuring in it. However, they also had to deliver for the much-anticipated Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere episode, and a couple of those matches were preponed to the weekly episode that turned out to be a historic one.

According to the reports of PWInsider, CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins was the original plan for Wrestlemania 41. After Punk’s WWE return in 2023, this bout was also slated to go down at Wrestlemania XL but then it was canceled due to Punk suffering a tricep injury at last year’s Royal Rumble.

The source also noted that Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley were also penciled in for WrestleMania 41, but ultimately it was moved to the Raw debut on Netflix. With his beef continuing on WWE programming for the course of almost a year, a proper culmination was expected at the Show of Shows but then plans were changed amid the high-profile Netflix premiere episode.

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) to win the Women’s World Championship on the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode. The earlier speculated Wrestlemania 41 match was advertised as a Last Woman Standing Match but then it was reverted back to a traditional singles bout that saw Ripley seeking her much-anticipated vengeance on Morgan after planting her with a Riptide.

This title change on Raw’s Netflix premiere was evident given that PWN reported Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship as the new plan for WrestleMania 41. SKY was also supposed to play a role in the title match on Raw as she was the previous challenger for the women’s world title but Ripley rather earned a clean pinfall win.

It’s also interesting to note that multiple reports also claimed Oman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa was initially planned for Wrestlemania 41. But this match was also dragged back to the WWE Raw Netflix premiere show. Under Tribal Combat rules, Reigns picked up the win to reclaim the Ula Fala to cement his position as The Original Tribal Chief.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre