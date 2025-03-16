A heated physical confrontation went down on WWE Smackdown, two nights ago with Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair literally trying to rip each other apart ahead of their mega Wrestlemania 41 bout. They have brawled through a segment, continued it through a commercial before interrupting the next Miz TV segment to showcase the animosity between the two.

Things boiled from Charlotte consecutively belittling and attacking Tiffany Stratton for her rise to the occasion amid her absence from TV. The reigning WWE Women’s Champion has also often compared to Flair, herself given both of them possess blonde looks which now has ensued a social media war.

WWE tweeted a clip from the latest episode of Smackdown and wrote “There’s a new queen in town!” addressing Tiffany Stratton’s fabulous jump off the titantron area onto Flair. This led to the following exchange between the two WrestleMania 41 opponents:

Charlotte Flair: “Looks like this ‘New Queen’ came from Temu.”

Tiffany Stratton: “Oh Charlotte, you really wanna talk about looks?”

Charlotte: “Reading really is fundamental. Let me spell it out for you—Little girl, you’re a cheap imitation with a limited range.”

Tiffany: “Thanks for the explanation—mommy! Wild that in this case the ‘cheap imitation’ is better.”

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk-Roman Reigns Confrontation Set For March 21 Episode?

Oh Charlotte, you really wanna talk about looks?🤭 https://t.co/4wOU7YnMTn — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) March 15, 2025

Thanks for the explanation—mommy! Wild that in this case the “cheap imitation” is better 👀 https://t.co/vmAkLEyws7 — Tiffany Stratton (@tiffstrattonwwe) March 15, 2025

Tiffany Stratton sought revenge against Charlotte Flair on Smackdown

The March 14 episode of WWE Smackdown was an international show as for the very first time, a TV taping went down from Barcelona, Spain. In the second match of the night, Charlotte Flair defeated B-Fab in a singles contest in what marked her first singles TV match of 2025.

Flair tapped out B-Fab with the Figure Eight submission maneuver but she refused to let the hold go. This led Tiffany Stratton ran out as she started brawling with Charlotte amid the loud “Tiffy Time!” chants from the audience. Tiffy even suffered a horrible botch as she missed Flair while jumping off the top rope.

To cover things up, the brawl continued throughout a commercial. After Smackdwon returned on TV, Tiffany Stratton hit another moonsault off the top of the tron onto not just Flair, but also the sea of officials who were out on the ramp. The two rivals are currently scheduled to lock horns at Wrestlemania 41 for the WWE Women’s Championship.