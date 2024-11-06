There have been uncountable rumors regarding The Rock’s involvement in the main event of Wrestlemania 41. Speculations have risen regarding this aspect following the Hollywood star power’s sudden return to WWE programming at Bad Blood in early October. However, no further follow-up was there on WWE programming regarding his appearance at the PLE.

In a previous update on WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, it was revealed that WWE could possibly be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41, next year. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match was gaining traction backstage as informed by the source.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter further provided a follow-up regarding The Rock not being finalized to appear at Wrestlemania 41 due to his movie schedule and hence, a backup plan is there within the WWE regarding a new main event for the PLE.

The source noted that if The Rock doesn’t return for a match, then there’s a strong possibility that WWE will eventually host the third installment of Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event of WrestleMania 41. The two remain at 1-1 stage which automatically sets up the potential rematch.

Wrestlemania 41: Rhodes vs. Reigns III has already been hinted

Reigns and Rhodes are babyface figures on SmackDown but before their tag team match at Bad Blood, Reigns teased about coming for Rhodes and the WWE Title. Even Rhodes himself noted that a rematch will eventually happen between them and that could be reserved at Wrestlemania 41.

“What I can say for those who keep an eye on the rumor, I bet you what they get at WrestleMania 41 is unexpected even to them… this one is going to be unexpected, is the best way to put it,” Rhodes recently expressed uncertainty regarding the main event bout of the WWE PLE during an interview with Dayna Roselli on Vegas.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.