Going by the current scenario, the brand barriers between WWE Raw and Smackdown are essentially vanquished for the time being. With superstars from both sides appearing on both shows, the existence of Draft has become less significant. Previous reports suggested that such co-branded moves might last long until the Survivor Series scheduled for later this month.

In a changed scenario, such appearances might just continue in the wake of WWE Raw’s move to Netflix at the beginning of next year. WWE is seemingly very much excited about this revolutionary move and they also have high expectations around it. That being said, it’s safe to say that this is going to be a major show to be remembered for a long time.

Fightful Select reports that Netflix has specifically requested top talents from the men’s roster to be assigned to WWE Raw with Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk being on the high-priority list. These choices come as no-brainers but WWE remains undecided in the positioning given they already have assigned brands for these names.

WWE Raw: Superstars in dark about their future brand assignments

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp further revealed that the talent he had spoken to, had not been informed of their brand assignments once WWE Raw to Netflix, next year. For the time being, WWE talents are kept in the dark,

“Talent that I have spoken to haven’t been told which brand they will be on as of yet or if there will be a determining factor like a draft or a shakeup.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

A commercial video was recently been shot on October 27 for WWE Raw moving to Netflix where stars from both brands were present including IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Motor City Machine Guns, Elektra Lopez, Baron Corbin, and members of the LWO. This genuinely indicates of involvement of all the star powers on Netflix but one just can’t erase the idea of a future draft for a firmed brand assignment process.

Fightful previously reported Netflix premiere of WWE Raw is expected to be a “big show” that would likely be one of the biggest episodes of WWE’s flagship show in its history. For the time being, this January 6 episode is being rumored to emanate from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.