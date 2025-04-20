Tiffany Stratton has just picked up the biggest win of her young wrestling career as she toppled The Queen of the WWE at Wrestlemania 41. At the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, Stratton (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show.

The story of this match at Wrestlemania 41 focused on Flair targeting Stratton’s legs to set her up for the lethal Figure Eight submission hold, but she was unable to bridge from the Figure Four lock after Stratton attacked Flair’s heavily braced left knee. This was also an angle with Flair missing action for more than a year due to a torn ACL in December 2023 on Smackdown.

The finish of this match saw Tiffany connecting with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, and pinning Flair clean to retain the title. As spotted after the match, the champion appeared to have lost her front teeth in the match and is also sporting a welt on her forehead. Tiffany got a special Barbie entrance at Wrestlemania 41, while Charlotte Flair came out in a Rolls-Royce.

Tiffany vs. Flair marked the third title defense of Tiffany’s current reign as WWE Women’s Champion which started back in January by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax. Wrestlemania 41 also was Tiffany first match at the grandest stage of them all where Flair currently stands with a 4-4 record. She won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble to secure the championship match opportunity.

Tiffany Stratton comments on her massive Wrestlemania 41 victory

At the post-show press conference, Tiffany commented on her win and coming out of Wrestlemania 41 as a broken-down Barbie. However, she couldn’t have expected a better debut on the Biggest Event of Them All against her dream opponent, whom she was inspired by to start her wrestling career in the first place,

“I don’t want to get emotional, but she was my dream opponent. She was my dream feud. Making my WrestleMania debut and having Charlotte Flair be my opponent, the story wrote itself. I can’t believe I defeated Charlotte Flair. I don’t think it’s set in yet.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)