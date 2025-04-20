Wrestlemania 41 Night One from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is in the history books which saw some huge moments including a heel-turn and major championship changes. A surprising backstage attack sequence was also shown on the PLE airing which set up the stage for a massive return for tonight’s closing edition of the Show of Shows.

During the WrestleMania 41 Countdown show on Saturday, a segment aired that showed Bayley was down on the floor after being attacked backstage. Her scheduled tag team partner on the show, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was visibly shaken with this alongside the fans who were searching for answers behind this attack.

WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce was quick to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria’s scheduled opponents on Night Two of Wrestlemania 41, but both Superstars denied any involvement in this attack. Ultimately, Bayley was pulled from tonight’s match, leaving Lyra Valkyria in a position where she needs to find a partner in less than 24 hours.

In an update to the situation, PWInsider reports that Bayley is not legitimately injured, unlike Rey Mysterio, who was pulled from Wrestlemania 41, overnight due to a real injury. Rather, “this has been WWE’s plan for several weeks” raising sympathy among talent for the veteran who’s universally respected in the locker room.

Wrestlemania 41: Becky Lynch planned to return on Night Two in a title match

Sources have indicated that Bayley’s removal from the WrestleMania 41 card had been mapped out ahead of time. Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer added that the Bayley’s injury is a story and has been in the works for a while, letting Becky Lynch to replace her in the upcoming WWE Women’s Tag Team title match, tonight.

Lynch has made her presence felt in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania 41 weekend, sitting next to Seth Rollins during the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night. Furthermore, she was present backstage during the Night One main event as her husband, Seth Rollins aligned himself with Paul Heyman and used a steel chair to take down Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a major win.

Backstage footage showed Becky sitting in a club-style chair, clapping and enjoying the closing moments of Wrestlemania 41 Night One. Likely, she will eventually accompany her country-native Valkyria, tonight against Morgan and Rodriguez. Previously, Valkyria & Bayley became number-one contenders for tag titles after winning a gauntlet match on last week’s SmackDown.