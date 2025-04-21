At Wrestlemania 41, John Cena competed in the final Wrestlemania bout of his WWE career and he went out securing perhaps the biggest W of all time. At least, the record book will mark his name as someone who has won the most championships after the show was over at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of Wrestlemania 41 Night Two, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes (c) to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 16-time World Champion John Cena was out first for his final WrestleMania match, while Rhodes followed him up after being the champion for over a year.

As the match progressed at Wrestlemania 41, Cena hit Cody with an Attitude Adjustment, and then with another Super AA from the second rope, but Cody kicked out again. Cody later countered with a powerbomb followed by a Cody Cutter, but Cena survived in the match.

Cody further hit Cena with a Cross Rhodes and went for the cover, but the referee was down and wasn’t available for the pin count. Cena exposed the top turnbuckle and sent Cody face-first into it twice, followed by an AA but Cody still kicked out at two.

Wrestlemania 41: Travis Scott helps John Cena win his 17th world title

This is when Travis Scott’s music hit Wrestlemania 41, and out he came with his custom Hardcore Championship. Scott raised Cena’s hand, having a reunion from Elimination Chamber. Cody fought them back and hit the Cross Rhodes on Cena. Cody went for the cover, but Scott pulled the referee out of the ring.

Cody then took care of Travis by hitting him with a Cross Rhodes. Picking up the WWE title belt, Cody wanted to use it against Cena, but he stopped. This allowed Cena to low-blow Cody. Cena picked up the title and hit Cody in the head with it as the referee entered the ring and counted to three for the match-finish at Wrestleamania 41 in Cena’s favor.

John Cena stood tall with Travis Scott and received a huge pyro celebration for breaking Ric Flair’s record and becoming a 17-time World Champion. This scene closed out Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night while Flair himself sent his heartfelt wishes to Cena for the new record.