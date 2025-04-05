The rumor mill was all buzzing about the cancellation of a big match from Wrestlemania 41, heading into this week’s Smackdown. While many thought that Drew McIntyre was the one to be dealing with an injury, making his scheduled match with Damian Priest in doubt, it turned out to be Kevin Owens.

On the April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown, Kevin Owens came out and spoke as a real-life character, breaking the kayfabe aspect to reveal that he has been dealing with neck issues for the last 4 months and needed surgery to fix the issue. This means that he is out of WrestleMania 41.

After Owens thanked the fans and left the ring, Randy Orton came out and showed respect to his previously scheduled Wrestlemania 41. The Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis then informed Orton that he doesn’t have a match at the Show of Shows, anymore. In response, Orton hit Aldis with an RKO.

PWNexus reported, a couple of days ago that Owens has an undisclosed injury and that it was putting his status for WrestleMania 41 in doubt. A match between Owens and Orton was already announced for ‘Mania but it’s no longer on the card. As of this moment, there has been no announcement if WWE has a backup planned for Orton after Owens’ sudden injury situation.

Also, with Damian Priest calling out Drew McIntyre for a Wrestlemania 41 showdown, this match is still in the pipeline to be added to the card. Plus, Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match will also be shortly announced.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)