Perhaps one final match at Wrestlemania 41 will be confirmed on next week’s episode of Smackdown when Damian Priest meets Drew McIntyre inside the ring. A potential confrontation is expected between the two as a challenge has been laid down by one of them.

On the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Drew McIntyre was seen sporting an eye patch and he wanted revenge against Damian Priest for attacking him last week, and injecting glass in his eye. In response, Priest was featured in a backstage vignette on the show and issued a challenge for a match against McIntyre for Wrestlemania 41.

WWE hasn’t made this match, official, yet but this bout should be added to the Wrestlemania 41 card, next week. This comes after WWE confirmed that both these two stars will be on Smackdown, next week to have a confrontation, possibly in the ring.

McIntyre vs. Priest has been in the making since this year’s Royal Rumble match, where Priest eliminated McIntyre from the contest. Then Priest again cost McIntyre a shot at the world title at Wrestlemania 41 by eliminating McIntyre from the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

Then, last week in an angle on last week’s SmackDown in London, England, Priest slammed McIntyre on a car windshield, after which McIntyre claimed that he got legit glass in his eye from that attack. McIntyre, therefore, was seen wearing an eye patch for his latest appearance on Smackdown.

If the recent reports from Sean Ross Sapp on the Fightful Select podcast are to be believed, then there will be a gimmick match at WrestleMania 41, and it will either be a Ladder Match or a Street Fight. With the exact match not being confirmed, the popular belief is that McIntyre vs. Priest is the bout that will have an added stipulation.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)