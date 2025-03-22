If the reports throughout the Wrestlemania 41 season are to go by then the trajectory for Drew McIntyre on the road to the biggest stage of the year changed on multiple occasions. Also, he was supposed to receive a mage push into the championship picture, down the road which may not be available in the creative prospect, at least for the time being.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Drew McIntyre was initially planned to feud with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 41. However, now that John Cena is involved in the scene and he’s also the favorite to emerge as the winner in his match against Rhodes at Mania, the plans could have been changed.

The source also noted that the outcome of Rhodes’ WrestleMania 41 match against John Cena should significantly alter the earlier plans sketched for McIntyre: “McIntyre was moved to SmackDown originally for a title match series with Rhodes, but if Rhodes loses (to John Cena at WrestleMania 41), that falls apart as I don’t see them doing Cena vs. McIntyre.”

Drew McIntyre is scheduled to face Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. It will be a rematch from last year’s Mania since Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at the XL edition to win the World Heavyweight Championship with CM Punk also being involved in the scene.

Irrespective of the future WWE Title feud being reserved for McIntyre or not, he’s seemingly waiting for some big angles to kick off on WWE programming with perhaps The Rock being involved in it. During an interview with Adam’s Apple, the Smackdown star revealed he has big things planned with The Rock around the WrestleMania 41 season,

“I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there’s a few things on the horizon. They’re going to be pretty big once it becomes public.”

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)