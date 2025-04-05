The ever-boiling bad blood between Jade Cargill and Naomi will know no bounds when they clash in the ring at Wrestlemania 41. Following the latest episode of Smackdown, the much-expected bout between the two current bitter rivals has been confirmed for the Show of Shows.

As seen on the April 4 episode of the Friday Night show, Naomi defeated B-Fab in a singles contest and then attempted to call Cargill out to have a face-off. Cargill didn’t come out, but then she attacked unexpectedly from behind, ensuing a brawl. The two competitors had to be pulled apart as GM Nick Aldis then made the match official for WrestleMania 41.

This match angle has been brewing since last year’s fall and also helped WWE to cover up Cargill’s injury with a kayfabe aspect. In the storyline, Naomi attacked Cargill last November but the identity of the attacker was unknown until last month. The attack forced Cargill to relinquish her spot as Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair. Naomi then filled up Cargill’s spot and became the champion.

Cargill then returned from a real-life as well as the kayfabe injury at the Elimination Chamber premium live event during the Women’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez.

The former women’s tag team champion entered the Chamber upon comeback before the match could begin. It appeared like Cargill was going after Liv, her presumable attacker but she instead attacked Naomi, taking Bianca Belair with surprise, who was locked inside the pod. On the road to Wrestlemania 41, Naomi later confessed that she was Cargill’s attacker and officially turned heel.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)