Heading into Wrestlemania 41, Chelsea Green made quite the splash as the inaugural women’s United States Champion in the WWE. Since winning the belt at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, last year, she has also called out quite a few names for dream matches during her title reign.

Green has long been vocal about facing Nikki Bella, especially after the WWE Hall of Famer teased a return to in-ring action after her Royal Rumble appearance. Even Nikki, herself, was turned on for a match against the mid-card women’s champion in the WWE, but she was rather busy getting off her ring ruse for the Wrestlemania 41 season.

Speaking at a press conference during the Pennzoil 400, Green thereby laid out an ideal scenario for herself for the biggest event of the year. Nikki Bella being her opponent at Wrestlemania 41, she predicted a win with the Women’s United States Championship on the line. Besides, Green also wanted to raise the stakes by adding a stipulation to the scenario.

“I’m thinking my ideal match would be myself versus Nikki Bella in a Hair versus Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. The Hair versus Hair match, that one’s a dream,” Green declared her fantasy booking for Wrestlemania 41.

“But me versus Nikki Bella, I love Nikki, I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really sink her teeth into a feud and have a singles match.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

It’s evident that Green has been fighting tooth-and-nail for the eventual match against Bella as we hope to see it happen in the near future. Also, after it was confirmed that Michelle McCool would be one of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, Green took to Twitter to pitch a scenario where she would be teaming up with bestie Piper Niven to take the combo McCool and Layla at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)