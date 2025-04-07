The unthinkable heel-turn of John Cena came at the expense of Cody Rhodes and it’s now producing the main event of Wrestlemania 41. With the likes of The Rock and Travis Scott backing him up at Elimination Chamber, many believed that further sequences will be airing on WWE TV featuring the heel trio but that’s not been the case. Their status for the premium live event night also remains uncertain, for the time being.

Following what went down at Elimination Chamber, numerous reports indicated that Scott had been training to set himself up for a match or in-ring altercation in the WWE. As for The Rock, his plans for Wrestlemania 41 were always fuzzy, and that status didn’t change, either, based on a report relayed by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Per the veteran wrestling journalist, Scott is still planned for WrestleMania 41 appearance in some capacity, but “it’s unknown what he’ll be doing.” The celebrity rapper from Houston played a key part in Cena’s turn and hence, it’s easy to assume that he will be around the ring during the WWE Title bout. But no such mention has been dropped on WWE TV regarding the same.

Plus, despite playing a key role in helping John Cena turn into a heel, The Rock hasn’t either appeared once on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber, and The Observer noted that “everyone assumes he’ll be at WrestleMania 41 in some form, but that hasn’t been confirmed.” This is also the reason why WWE isn’t using Rock’s name on TV unless he gives the green signal.

In addition, the original behind-the-scenes pitch was for “The Rock to help John Cena win the title at the show,” itself. But that move was preponed to Elimination Chamber with Cena now being scheduled to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two have recently been seen getting at verbal wars on weekly Raw episodes throughout WWE’s UK tour.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)