Wrestlemania 41 will essentially be the biggest event in professional wrestling or at least offered by the WWE for 2025. That being said, the official ticket sale is about to begin from today onward. However, with the price hiking system applied to the sale, fan grudges have been noticed and questions are being raised about whether WWE is doing the right thing by pulling benefits based on an auction-related process for their ticket sale.

WWE previously announced that the 2-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 41 would be available starting from Friday, October 25 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT via Ticketmaster. This came after WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host the Show of Shows at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

WWE NXT: Australian Female Star Debuts Following October 22 Main Event Match

However, pre-sale activities began for those who exclusively registered themselves for Wrestlemania 41 tickets on WWE’s official websites and they couldn’t stop complaining about how dynamic the ticket prices have been since the process began. There have been instances that ticket prices were tripled in a matter of just 24 hours.

Wrestlemania 41: Ticketmaster’s pricing system blamed for surge in price

PWInsider has reported that Wrestlemania 41 ticket prices increased from their original rates with one individual mentioned purchasing a two-day combo ticket for $700 on Tuesday but they were again listed at over $2000 by Wednesday. The tickets that were initially sold for $1600 on Tuesday were further listed at $2,300, the next day.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Championship Match

WWE tends to brag about breaking its gate record at almost every PLE, but with this much price in tickets, their revenue generation via Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system has been receiving a lot of complaints. This essentially confirms that Wrestlemania 41 or other PLE ticket costs can fluctuate based on event demand. As such, fans have already confirmed how they can’t find a ticket for Survivor Series less than $600.

This controversial pricing system already received negative reactions around the United Kingdom particularly in the UK which further led the UK Competition and Markets Authority to investigate the scene. Things are expected to become much more negative after the general ticket sale for Wrestlemania 41 begins today with ringside bundles already being listed for as much as $50,000.