WWE NXT Women’s Division is getting stacked with each passing week with the newest acquisitions coming to the scene on a regular basis. The two former new arrivals were paired up in the headliner match of this week’s episode after which another major debut went by to conclude the show.

In the main event match of the October 22 episode of WWE NXT, Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer teamed up for the very first time to defeat Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne (with Jaxmyn Nyx). As expected, Nyx interfered on multiple occasions during the match in favor of the heel superstars.

WWE NXT: Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer win tag team match

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan ran down to the ringside area to make the save for the two babyfaces as she dragged Nyx from the ring apron to the floor. The distraction allowed Giulia to hit Jayne with a running knee before tagging in Vaquer who delivered a package backbreaker to secure the clean pinfall victory on her team’s behalf.

This came as a preparatory win for Vaquer and Giulia as they will again be teaming up this weekend against the team of the WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Jordan posed with Vaquer and Giulia after their win while Jade and Perez looked on from the perch in a staredown moment.

Also after the match, Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne spun the wheel to determine the stipulation for the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Match, this Sunday night, and the wheel stuck on the spinner’s choice. The lights also went out at this moment as Zaria, formerly known as Delta from Australia, came out on the ramp, and stood there to close the show.

Ever since, WWE NXT had debuted on The CW Network, vignettes for Zaria have been airing, showing her walking through wastelands. Such vignettes also continued through this week’s episode with the Halloween Havoc logo being seen, hinting at her participation in the returning WWE PLE.

Thus, Delta has been converted to Zaria on WWE NXT. Before coming to the WWE, she is mostly known for her appearances in Melbourne City Wrestling and Riot City Wrestling. She is a former Women’s champion in both of the above-mentioned promotions.