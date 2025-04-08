It seems like Paul Heyman will play a pivotal role at Wrestlemania 41 in the Night One Main Event Match as he now has things to do with each participant in the match—Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. After announcing to be in the corner of Punk in this match, Heyman now owes a favor to Seth Rollins, as seen on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

In the main event segment of the second-last Raw episode before Wrestlemania 41, last night, Paul Heyman declared, “I will always be loyal to my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I will always be loyal to my best friend in the world, CM Punk.”

Seth Rollins quickly came out and asked whose side Heyman was really on. Rollins reminded that Roman doesn’t care about or respect Heyman as he left Heyman to be beaten up by the new Bloodline after WrestleMania XL. Punk later saved The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames with a Wrestlemania 41 favor to be returned.

Rollins also reminded how he was the first choice to join and help the OG Bloodline at that PLE but he turned things down. Heyman was about to be physically punished by Rollins but Punk then ran out to make the save and start a brawl with Rollins.

Seth then ended the chaotic confrontation with a stomp to Punk. Heyman was down on his knees, checking on Punk when Rollins further attempted a Stomp on Heyman, but he intentionally missed. Rollins left the ring stating the following to Heyman, “You owe me a favor,” indicating one more announcement regarding the triple threat at Wrestlemania 41 could be coming.

The April 4 episode of WWE Smackdown featured CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois where he revealed his favor from Heyman and that’s Heyman will corner him at Wrestlemania 41, an affirmation that Roman Reigns is irate about.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official match card of the PLE goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)