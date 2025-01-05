Rumors have been swirling about Gunther’s opponent at Wrestlemania 41 considering that he’s now being elevated into a main event star power on the Raw roster. There have been reports that the Ring General might end up defending the World Heavyweight Championship against legends like John Cena or Goldberg at the biggest event of the year.

However, WWE officials have been discussing a separate plan for Gunther for the time being where he might face a former world champion for the world title. With WWE shifting into another direction for the current champion at Wrestlemania 41, two of the cornerstone figures of Monday Night Raw will meet at the grandest stage of them all over the title.

According to the reports of WrestlePurists, Gunther vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship is the current plan for Wrestlemania 41. Rollins was the inaugural World Champion for the current version of the title that he won at the 2023 King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia and then lost the title to Drew McIntyre at last year’s WrestleMania XL.

If the current plans remain intact then Gunther is slated to remain the world champion on Raw until Wrestlemania 41. In that case, some of the recent reports claiming that he might drop the title in time for Wrestlemania 41 may not be true.

Most recently, Gunther successfully defended the world title at Saturday Night’s Main Event NBC/Peacock Specials that went down on December 14 of last year against the former champion Damian Priest. Currently, Gunther doesn’t have any scheduled opponent for the title while Seth is scheduled to face CM Punk on Raw’s Netflix premiere on January 6.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY