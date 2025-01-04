Emanating from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, the latest episode of WWE Smackdown was history in the making. It was the first episode of 2025 on the USA Network, which ran for three hours for the first hour and crowned a new WWE Women’s Champion. The Undisputed WWE Champion was also on the show, receiving a new challenger for himself.

The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes kicked off the first-ever 3-hour WWE SmackDown episode by announcing that he’s not cleared to wrestle due to Kevin Owens (per a kayfabe piledriver attack at Saturday Night’s Main Event). As Rhodes began to address his upcoming Ladder Match against Owens at Royal Rumble 2025, Drew McIntyre’s music interrupted him.

McIntyre came out to the ring on WWE Smackdown and hugged Rhodes in a confusing move. Pretending that he was there to help Rhodes, McIntyre reminded Rhodes of their shared history, warning him that he was on the verge of jeopardizing his entire life’s work. McIntyre also referenced how it’s the WWE Smackdown general manager, Nick Aldis who refused to clear Rhodes to compete, citing his neck injury.

WWE Smackdown: Drew McIntyre claims to watch Cody Rhodes’ back

Rhodes acknowledged that McIntyre played his role in carrying WWE in 2020 and pointed out how they have had similar journeys of leaving WWE and returning as bigger star powers. Rhodes then offered McIntyre a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship if that was his intention. McIntyre rather offered to watch Rhodes’ back until he’s cleared.

Cody declined to believe McIntyre’s intentions and speculated that he just wanted the Undisputed WWE Title. Drew said he was telling the truth and that Rhodes should watch his back. Owens then attacked Rhodes from behind which led to WWE Smackdown officials arriving at the ring to separate the duo.

This segment genuinely indicates McIntyre possibly coming at WWE Smackdown through the ongoing transfer window with earlier reports already suggesting that he’s set to receive a big push in 2025. Furthermore, McIntyre spoke with The Ringer and stated the following about his current career goals,

“I never thought it’d be a point in my career where I said, ‘Currently, I don’t care about the world title. I don’t care about my legacy like I used to, because inevitably, people are just going to forget.”