If the latest reports are any indications then Royal Rumble 2026 will become an international WWE premium live event. In general, WWE doesn’t host its Big Four PLEs outside the United States territory. However, with its Netflix deal, there will be an expansion of WWE programming with more international shows on the forthcoming schedule of the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reported last night that next year’s WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event will take place in Saudi Arabia. If WWE further confirms the report then this will be the first such Rumble show to be held outside of the United States since it became a pay-per-view and later a premium live event.

The first Royal Rumble took place in Ontario, Canada, and was broadcast on the USA Network in 1988. The latest upcoming edition of the Royal Rumble will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 1st.

With the builds in progress for the upcoming edition in early February, WWE has not confirmed the location of the Royal Rumble 2026 installment but the source mentioned in its report that “An official announcement could come as soon as this Monday’s Raw Netflix premiere.”

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 coming to Saudi Arabia?

Royal Rumble 2026 coming to Saudi Arabia aligns with a significant expansion of the WWE Saudi Arabia deal that was announced back in May. The chairman of the Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alsheikh has hinted the same during that timespan. To inform about an upcoming announcement regarding an “enhancement” to the existing deal, he sounded optimistic about holding a major WWE event heading overseas.

It was noted by Turki that they were looking forward to hosting a big-four WWE PLE and a deal might occur around the same in 2026 or 2027. Henceforth, expecting the Royal Rumble 2026 in the middle-east country could finally become a reality, early next year.

Irrespective of the happening of Royal Rumble 2026, WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia runs through 2028 and it started all the way back in 2018. WWE has annually hosted a couple of events per year in Saudi Arabia as part of the agreement except for 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.