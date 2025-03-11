Roman Reigns has returned to WWE programming on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw, inserting himself into the Road to Wrestlemania 41. The YTC isn’t seemingly pleased with anyone after being put out of WWE’s storyline perspective at Royal Rumble and he’s come straight for vengeance.

In the main event of the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Madison Square Garden, Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match via DQ after Roman Reigns returned and pulled Rollins out of the cage door which was followed by a vicious attack.

A back-and-forth bout was witnessed on WWE Raw as Punk and Rollins were meeting in the ring for the second time this year, after Punk’s win on the Netflix premiere of the show in January. This match was announced after Rollins had cost his bitter rival the Elimination Chamber match and a WrestleMania opportunity at WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, earlier this month.

Punk sought to escape the cage through the door after failing to pin Rollins following a GTS finisher but Rollins stopped him from doing so. Punk went for another GTS, but Rollins broke free and hit his own GTS for another near-fall. Rollins followed up with another curb stomp, but Punk still kicked out before Reigns made his return on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns attacked Rollins-Punk on March 10 episode

Creating a ruckus in and outside the ring, Reigns hit Rollins with a Superman Punch and a Spear. Reigns was about to attack Rollins with the steel ring steps, but the security team stopped him. Reigns then noticed how Paul Heyman was checking on Punk in the ring. Reigns then entered the ring and attacked Punk by smashing him against the steel cage wall. Reigns speared Punk and gestured to the crowd to end WWE Raw.

While Roman Reigns took no bad bump during his last match on TV, the men’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, WWE promoted that he was dealing with an injury after Rollins carb-stomped him on the steel steps. With his latest return on WWE Raw, it’s now evident that Reigns will eventually meet Rollins and Punk in a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41.