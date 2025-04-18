Chelsea Green has been trending on the internet ahead of WrestleMania 41 for not having a matchup slated at the premium live event. Someone unexpected is keeping an eye on the reigning WWE United States Women’s Champion, though, and if the latest reports are any indication that she could be injected into an impromptu match after all.

Fightful Select recently dropped a key update on Green not being planned for WrestleMania 41 as of earlier this week. However, “there were pitches made,” which ended up getting scrapped.

According to sources close to WWE Creative, Chelsea was also pitched to host Wrestlemania 41 with internal ideas reportedly centering around her ongoing feud with Zelina Vega. Furthermore, Fightful also reports that “numerous ideas were pitched for United States Open Challenges” at WrestleMania, with names like Alexa Bliss and Nikki Bella being floated as potential surprise opponents.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addressed the possibility by saying that she’s ready if Chelsea dares to issue an open challenge at Wrestlemania 41. “Chelsea Green,” Nikki name-dropped the reigning champion as her possible opponent. “I’m waiting for her to have an open challenge. I might just show up. I keep all my stuff on me, just in case.”

To keep the chances alive of this match at Wrestlemania 41, Fightful added that nothing has been locked in regarding this match, as of this writing. One WWE insider told the source that “there is a possibility things could get added to WrestleMania as the format is finalized and things adjust.” That being said, Green isn’t fully ruled out of the final PLE match card.

For the time being, WWE has rather scheduled Green to team up with Piper Niven & Alba Fyre against Zelina Vega, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance on SmackDown, on the eve of Wrestlemania 41 in a six-woman tag team match.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul