An earlier reported Wrestlemania 41 matchup was set up during the latest bygone Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event. After an absence for a few months from the WWE programming, Jade Cargill returned, last night and it seems like the identity of her attacker is now out through her actions that shocked the WWE universe.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event went down, live on Peacock/WWE Network, last night from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show kicked off with the Women’s Elimination Chamber for a shot at the Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 41: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Roxanne Perez.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan and Naomi were about to begin this match with the stakes high for Wrestlemania 41, but Jade Cargill made her return before the match could begin. It appeared like Cargill was going after Liv, her presumable attacker but she instead attacked Naomi which shocked Bianca Belair, who was locked inside the pod.

Wrestlemania 41: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi set after Elimination Chamber 2025

Indications were already given that Naomi was turning heel en route to Wrestlemania 41 and was Cargill’s mystery attacker. But Cargill’s beatdown essentially confirmed the same as she kicked Naomi into a Chamber pod and slammed the cage door into her head. Naomi was then stretchered out of the scene and she was thus eliminated from the Elimination Chamber match.

During this entire segment, Bianca Belair was seemingly emotional watching the beatdown from the chamber pod. Belair & Cargill were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions during the fall of 2024 until Cargill was taken out last November via an attack by an anonymous person. Replacing Cargill, Naomi teamed with Belair to be declared as the new half of the tag team champion.

They have just dropped the belts to Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw before Elimination Chamber 2025. This came in light of reports suggesting that Cargill and Naomi are set to enter a feud for Wrestlemania 41 to culminate in a match. Apart from the storyline perspective, Cargill was dealing with a legit injury and thus had to be written off WWE TV, last November but she’s now medically cleared to compete.