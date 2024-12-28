Wrestlemania 41 will fall in the Netflix era of the WWE that officially commences from January 1 onward via a 10-year deal between the two parties. This broadcast is essentially being touted to be something to be changing the pro-wrestling TV as we know it. Major star powers are expected to be on board as ‘Mania season will be running through Netflix and John Cena will be one of them.

Per the earlier confirmations from the WWE, the former franchise player of the company should kick off his retirement tour from Netflix’s debut episode of Monday Night Raw scheduled for January 6 and it would take him through Wrestlemania 41. Various speculations are available on the internet regarding what would mark his final wrestling match on the biggest event of them all.

WWE Smackdown: Women’s Championship Match Announced For First 2025 Episode In January

The latest one suggests a match for Cena against the current poster figure of the company with the top prize in sports entertainment hanging in the balance. According to the reports of PWInsider, Cody Rhodes could end up defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41 as it’s being internally discussed by the creative team,

“We have heard that match mentioned by numerous sources over the last two weeks, as recently as yesterday.”

New WWE Netflix Shows Announced From January 2025 Onward

John Cena vs. Logan Paul canceled from Wrestlemania 41 card

Previous rumors suggested that the Cenation Leader might face Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. But then the latest updates from WrestleVotes noted that the match has been discussed, but many people in the WWE creative team are against it and henceforth, this mega collision may not be booked for the April event. The feeling is that Logan shouldn’t be Cena’s final match opponent for the grandest stage.

At this stage, these plans are subject to change as WWE is shuffling their best plans for Wrestlemania 41 which will gradually fall into place following Royal Rumble. Also, if The Rock returns and expresses interest in working with Cena or Rhodes at the event, then it will prompt creative adjustments to get things aligned with his vision.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no official match has been announced for the show, as of this writing.