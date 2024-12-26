WWE Netflix partnership will be spanning for over 10 upcoming years in an attempt to change the course of professional wrestling that we see today on cable television. Airing live content on a global OTT platform will allow the WWE to air weekly shows from anywhere in the world in a live format and not on tape delay.

While WWE Netflix will primarily be airing Raw in the United States, it will air major WWE programs in some other countries including shows like NXT, Smackdown, and much more. Most recently, multiple new additions have officially been announced on the OTT platform to shake things up.

It seems the WWE Netflix combo will force the pro-wrestling fans to go on binge-watching from next week onward as a lineup of WWE classics and profiles is coming, starting from January 1. WWE confirms that fans can dive into a range of shows that highlight some of the classic matches, moments, and legendary Superstars who’ve defined the company. The bunch of announced shows are given below,

WWE Top 10: It features the biggest and best matches in WWE history with appearances from Superstars like John Cena, Triple H, and Becky Lynch.

WWE RAW Classics: Hosted by Big E, this WWE Netflix show will take fans through must-see matches and moments featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, including CM Punk and Becky Lynch.

WWE Road to WrestleMania: An action-packed series will highlight the yearly path to WrestleMania, where top Superstars raise the stakes with thrilling matches and unforgettable moments.

WWE Superstar Profiles: WWE Netflix will also offer the new fans to get up close and personal with the company’s brightest stars as they chase championships and glory in front of the WWE Universe.

WWE Legends Profiles: Celebrate the WWE legends who’ve made history inside the ring with unforgettable matches and jaw-dropping moments.

WWE Netflix Raw January 6 debut episode match card

The historic live WWE Netflix premiere episode of Monday Night Raw is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The currently confirmed match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Main Event Match)

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix