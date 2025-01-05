The Rock was previously touted to be a major part of Wrestlemania 41 given this would be the first biggest premium live event in WWE’s Netflix era. The former champion played a big role in setting up the WWE – Netflix deal, last year, and henceforth, the assumption was there he would be a frequent attendee of WWE programming once Netflix starts airing Raw.

In changed circumstances, there’s no confirmation on whether The Rock will be on tomorrow night’s Raw premiere on Netflix and subsequently, his presence at Wrestlemania 41 is in jeopardy. While there is no certainty that he will actually appear at the Show of Shows, it appears that WWE higher-ups still have expectations for him to wrestle or at least make an appearance.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE Executives at the top are still going with the feeling that The Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania 41. Meltzer noted that there was initial talk of him competing for a title, with a potential match against Cody Rhodes involving the People’s Belt and another championship, possibly the undisputed WWE title.

But with no concrete plans set in stone, people can only expect him to wrestle, but the circumstances remain uncertain. Meltzer notes that the upcoming Netflix show on January 6 could provide some clues about The Rock’s plans for WrestleMania 41. Additionally, there’s speculation that The Rock should compete in another match, possibly involving the title match that he initially wanted after last year’s ‘Mania.

“I do know that people are expecting [The Rock] to appear on the show in some form. As for wrestling on the show, I even know people at the top who are expecting that, but it’s not a sure thing and one would think the Netflix show on 1/6 will kick off the season and tip the hand,” Meltzer discussed The People’s Champion’s role at Wrestlemania 41. “Rock could do another match even though WWE Title vs. People’s Title was what he wanted after Mania.”

The Rock last appeared on WWE programming at Bad Blood PLE in October, having a confrontation with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He’s currently being rumored to make an appearance on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere in some capacity during the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match to kick off his Wrestlemania 41 storyline.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY