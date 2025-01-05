With Wrestlemania 41 approaching closer, it seems like Seth Rollins is heading back to the world championship picture. If the recent reports are any indications then he’s slated for a title match on the show. In this case, he will compete in two back-to-back title matches at the biggest PLE of the year.

WWE is seemingly setting up a colossal clash for the fans at Wrestlemania 41 featuring two of the major star powers from Raw. According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, a blockbuster world heavyweight championship matchup is currently the working plan for the PLE with Gunther defending the belt against Seth Rollins.

“As already revealed by Ibou on WP Worldwide on Monday, as of last week, Seth Rollins vs. GUNTHER at WrestleMania 41 seems to be the plan,” the report confirmed on WrestlePurists’ social media handle, sending wrestling enthusiasts into a frenzy of speculation.

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face CM Punk on Raw’s Netflix premiere on January 6 and in case, he’s gearing up for a future world title match opportunity then he should be the favorite to emerge as the winner in tomorrow night’s match. In the case of Punk, he’s reportedly set for a major matchup at Wrestlemania 41 and that’s against none other than Roman Reigns.

Rollins was the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion for the current version of the title that he secured by winning a tournament at the 2023 King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. He then almost had a one-year-long run with it before Drew McIntyre pinned him for the belt at last year’s WrestleMania XL.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY