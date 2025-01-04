Keeping herself up with the so-called sports entertainment content that WWE produces, Cathy Kelley has become an integral part of it. Returning to the brand in 2024 after a couple of years’ hiatus, she has regularly been appearing on the main roster for the time being which increased her bond with the top superstars from the mainstay scene.

In a big opportunity, Cathy Kelley also had the opportunity to travel to Saudi Arabia as a female journalist during WWE’s tour to the country for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Following the PLE, WWE Smackdown Superstar Kevin Owens noted that he and the interviewer got in a dune buggy accident and we now have further details from what actually transpired.

While Owens was joking about someone trying to get to him, it appears that the incident was more serious than it seemed. Speaking on B4theBell, Cathy Kelley highlighted her friendship with Owens. She then also went into detail about the dune buggy accident before crediting Owens for making efforts to save her life on that night.

Kevin Owens saved Cathy Kelley from an accident in Saudi Arabia

“We just got into a kind of traumatizing accident when we were in Saudi Arabia, we were in that dune buggy [accident], and I kind of credit him for saving my life in that moment. We rolled three and a half times in a dune buggy,” Cathy Kelley explained.

“He said his initial instinct was to protect me. I was holding onto the safety rail, he was right behind me. We could have gotten much more banged up than we did. We were really lucky that we walked out of it relatively unscathed.” (quotes courtesy WrestleZone)

Cathy Kelley further noted that she picked up only a few scratches in her hands that she was still healing from, at the time of the interview. She further affirmed how much she has close to Owens for years. As such, Owens always shared funny relationships with WWE’s backstage interviewers. Even Renee Young in the past shared a great equation with her.

For those who don’t remember, Cathy Kelley made her triumphant return to the wrestling world in October 2022 during the Extreme Rules premium live event which started her second stint with the company after the initial run lasted from February 2016 to February 2020.