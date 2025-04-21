Following the No-DQ clash at Wrestlemania 41 Sunday night, IYO SKY remains the reigning women’s world champion after she survived not one but two challengers from the Monday Night Raw roster. In the process, a major streak also came to an end.

In the opening bout of Wrestlemania 41 Night Two at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, IYO SKY (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship. As mentioned by the commentary team, this match was touted to be an instant classic.

The finishing sequence of the match at Wrestlemania 41 witnessed Belair striking Ripley with her braid and then downing her with a KOD. It looked like Belair almost secured the win until SKY landed on her with a moonsault and then got the three-pin count on Belair to retain.

Wrestlemania 41: IYO SKY secures debut win at WWE PLE

The 2025 Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair had never lost at WrestleMania, having a 4-0 record until last night. Upon digesting the loss, she now stands 4-1 at the biggest event of the year. Her stepdaughter was part of her entrance at Wrestlemania 41.

On the reverse side, IYO SKY had never won at WrestleMania, but her account finally opened last night. As for Ripley, all of her matches at the Show of Shows starting from 2020 had been title bout, and that tradition continued through the Vegas show.

SKY’s reign as the women’s world champion began just last month after she defeated Ripley in the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Raw. With Belair already securing a Women’s World Championship shot by winning the Chamber match, the storyline progressed on Raw with Ripley’s pledge to get included in the match lineup. Ripley blamed Belair for costing her the title, and a triple threat at Wrestlemania 41 came to fruition.

In addition to Bianca’s undefeated streak, even Ripley’s streak is also over. Until Wrestlemania 41 Night Two, MAMI possessed a 3-0 streak in world title matches at ‘Mania but now she stands with a 3-1 score. While she didn’t suffer the pinfall loss, the record book will show that Ripley’s winning streak in World Title matches at WrestleMania is over as well.