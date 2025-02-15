Liv Morgan could be up for a women’s tag team title match opportunity with Raquel Rodriguez at Wrestlemania 41 following what transpired on this week’s episode of Smackdown. After months of rumors, these two have now been identified as the potential attackers of the former tag champion Jade Cargill which should lead the current champions to chase them.

A development in the “Jade Situation” segment aired on Smackdown, clearly eyeing a feud to set up for the Wrestlemania 41 season. Nick Aldis brought in the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi, and showed a video that was shot on a cellphone.

The video was supposed to shed some light on who attacked Jade Cargill but it only showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking around near where Jade Cargill was being taken out of the arena in an ambulance. Naomi and Bianca were anyway convinced that Morgan and Rodriguez were responsible for the attack that should have already planted the seeds for this Wrestlemania 41 showdown.

In more news, Naomi and Bianca are now headed to Raw to confront Morgan and Rodriguez. Apart from this, the four will also be heading into the Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1 for an opportunity at the WWE Women’s World Championship possessed by Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania 41 since the other top champion Tiffany Stratton is already booked against Charlotte Flair at the biggest WWE PLE of the year.

Liv Morgan lost the women’s world title to Rhea Ripley on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode and since then she’s transitioned more into the tag team action with Raquel eyeing the tag titles. While nothing is affirmed for now, the two heels from the Raw roster should be up for the title match opportunity at Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)