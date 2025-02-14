WWE Universe was not very happy to have Hulk Hogan back on TV but he would be involved around Wrestlemania 41, anyway. With the biggest premium live event of the year approaching real quickly in the WWE calendar, WWE bringing back for TV programs or further associations doesn’t seem unrealistic and the Florida-native will be there, too.

WWE has now confirmed Hulk Hogan’s role during the WrestleMania 41 weekend, announcing that he will be part of an exclusive Real American Suite experience. Fans interested in a VIP meet-and-greet with him can purchase On Location’s Seat Priority Pass Package having the following benefits,

– A 2-day WrestleMania 41 luxury suite ticket

– All-inclusive food and beverages, featuring Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer

– A visit from Hulk Hogan in the suite

– Access to WWE World & the Superstore

There have been speculations over Hulk Hogan’s sudden absence from Saturday Night’s Main Event in January but it appears that WWE will continue its association with the 2-time Hall of Famer around Wrestlemania 41. Dave Meltzer previously suggested that Hogan not attending SNME wasn’t solely due to his son Nick Hogan’s wedding. As such, WWE had promoted Hogan for weeks leading up to the show but it ultimately appeared to be a no-showing.

While Wrestlemania 41 will still have Hogan and his beer brand, Real American Beer being a sponsor for the show, this brand is being sued by a woman from Akron, Ohio. This woman claims that she was hit in the head with a sealed beer can during a promotional event last August.

According to FOX 8, the filed lawsuit on Monday accused Hogan and others of “negligence causing injury” after a beer can was thrown about 50 feet, striking the woman in the forehead. The incident went down on August 19, 2024, at Thirsty Cowboys during a Real American Beer promotion. Irrespective of the future of the lawsuit, WWE has seemingly booked Hogan for Wrestlemania 41, anyway.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (TBA)