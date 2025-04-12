During the latest bygone episode of Smackdown, multiple announcements came regarding Wrestlemania 41 including the match schedule for Night One and Two on the show. With overall 13 matches being set for the biggest premium live event of the year, WWE has distributed seven matches for the first night with the remaining six slated to occur, the next night.

As expected, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins will headline the Wrestlemania 41 night one main event slot while the night two slot is reserved for the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena bout for the Undisputed WWE title.

Four title matches will take place on WrestleMania 41 Saturday, with the World Heavyweight, WWE Women’s, United States, and World Tag Team Championships on the line while Sunday night also has four such title bouts – the Undisputed WWE, Women’s World, Intercontinental, and Women’s Tag Team Titles.

According to the scheduling listed on Peacock, each night of WrestleMania 41 is scheduled to begin at 4 PM ET, and it will have a combined runtime of nine hours, both for Night One and Two. This includes the pre-show, main show, and post-show press conferences. Combining all these contents, one would have to reserve 18 hours to go through the entirety of the PLE.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul