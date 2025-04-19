No confirmed opponent has been revealed for Randy Orton for Wrestlemania 41 on the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown. However, he will be at the premium live event with his ring vests on to compete against a mystery competitor.

As noted on the April 18 episode of Smackdown, Randy Orton’s WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent will be revealed in an open challenge segment on night two of the show set for Sunday, April 20. Orton hit the ring on the SmackDown go-home episode for the Show of Shows to announce that he will issue an open challenge.

Orton’s originally scheduled Wrestlemania 41 opponent would have been Kevin Owens, but Owens had to withdraw from the card after suffering a neck injury. Since then, Orton hasn’t had a match. However, since this would be his twentieth Mania, he won’t miss this opportunity.

Potential opponents like Solo Sikoa or SmackDown GM Nick Aldis have previously been teased to be his opponent, but Friday’s segment did not suggest that either one of these two will face Orton on Sunday. Rather. WWE could reserve a surprise appearance in this slot for the pleasure of the audience.

Wrestlemania 41: Spoiler On Special Entrances And Opening Matches At WWE PLE

In more news from Smackdown, Rey Mysterio was injured on the show which put his status for Wrestlemania 41 in jeopardy. Mysterio, Rey Fenix, & Dragon Lee challenged and defeated American Alpha in a six-man tag team match. During the match on Smackdown, Mysterio suffered an injury. Fenix and Lee worked in the finishing moments with Fenix scoring the win with a meteora.

Later, footage showed that Mysterio was being checked on by WWE Medical and his tag team partners during Smackdown. He also needed to be helped to the back while hopping on one. Mysterio already had knee problems requiring several procedures. There’s still no update on whether the latest issue would be fatal enough to remove him from the scheduled match against El Grande Americano at WrestleMania 41 Saturday.

Rey Mysterio had to be carried to the back after tonight’s match. (🎥: @JHWreporter) pic.twitter.com/QNAO6c00I1 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 19, 2025

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event emanates from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. Pre-shows begin at 4 PM ET with the main show at 7 PM ET, streaming on Peacock in the US and on Netflix for the majority of the rest of the world.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Randy Orton vs. TBD