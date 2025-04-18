Randy Orton is having uncertainty on his path to WrestleMania 41, with the speculations continuing around his opponent. Things have taken an unexpected turn for him after Kevin Owens’ withdrawal from their scheduled match due to a neck injury requiring surgery.

Now, the latest updates indicate that WWE is reportedly planning for “The Viper” to issue an open challenge at Wrestlemania 41 as it stands that he’s still sitting without an opponent for this weekend’s event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

According to an update by PWN, WWE’s creative team is moving forward with the open challenge concept for Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 41, although it’s unclear on which night that match will be fitted into. Speculation is already there about potential opponents including Solo Sikoa as the two confronted on last week’s SmackDown, as well. Plus, ex-AEW stars Aleister Black aka Malakai Black, and Rusev aka Miro are also rumored to square off against him.

Roman Reigns Facing Heat Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 41 For Supporting Donald Trump

After Owens announced stepping away from competition due to a neck injury, Orton’s storyline intensified as he delivered an RKO to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after being frustrated by the lack of a match at WrestleMania 41. Orton later also suggested that Aldis himself could step into the ring as his opponent.

Plus, on social media, WWE uploaded a video where Orton said that he hopes to have an update on his WrestleMania 41 status on tonight’s WrestleMania SmackDown,

“I’m going to find out on SmackDown Friday. At least I better find out or Nick Aldis is eating yet another RKO, which I will pay the fine happily. But honestly, I have no idea what’s going on. But I have my gear. I got my boots. I’ll be all warmed up in that ring.”

Wrestlemania 41 Mode On In Las Vegas City Days Ahead Of WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul