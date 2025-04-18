News is flying in around Wrestlemania 41 plans as the biggest premium live event of the year inches closer. In the latest updates delivered through WrestleVotes, four wrestlers were named to receive special entrances at this weekend’s event, and those names are given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes (this will be his 4th WrestleMania main event match)

– John Cena (this will be his final WrestleMania match)

– Roman Reigns (Wrestlemania 41 marks his record 10th WrestleMania main event match – most by any wrestler in WWE history)

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton (this will be her first WrestleMania match)

PWInsider later added CM Punk to this list of superstars who’d be getting special entrances at Wrestlemania 41. The source has reported that Living Colour will perform the “Cult of Personality” theme song, live for Punk’s first-ever WrestleMania main event. They also performed Punk’s entrance live at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. This match against The Undertaker remained Punk’s last WrestleMania match until this year.

Wrestlemania 41: Spoiler On Randy Orton’s Latest Planned Match At WWE PLE

In more updates from WrestleVotes, WWE has reportedly locked in the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 41. On Saturday, April 19, GUNTHER vs “Main Event” Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship is expected to open the show. For night two on Sunday, April 20, WWE would start things off with a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship, featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair.

According to the same source, The Rock is expected to show up this Sunday at WrestleMania 41, Night 2, possibly during the Undisputed WWE Championship Match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena,

“For what it’s worth: There’s growing speculation that some within WWE are expecting The Rock to show up at WrestleMania this weekend.”

It’s worth noting that The Rock hasn’t appeared on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena turned heel on Rock’s instructions. No further explanation was given on WWE programming on Cena selling his soul to his once bitter rival.

Roman Reigns Facing Heat Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 41 For Supporting Donald Trump

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 13 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year, as given below,

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night One Match Card

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable in a mask)

Wrestlemania 41 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

– Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul