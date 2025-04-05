The Road to Wrestlemania 41 will almost reach its last lap on next week’s WWE Smackdown episode where we expect to have two more matches to be added to the Show of Shows. A gauntlet match and a face-off with Mania implications attached have been confirmed for the upcoming episode in Seattle.

Midway through the latest episode of WWE Smackdown in Chicago, Illinois, the general manager, Nick Aldis announced that there will be a Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match, next week with the winners proceeding to face Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Participants for this Gauntlet were also announced through a match graphic where six teams were confirmed to be a part: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Michin & B-Fab, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre, and Natalya & Maxxine Dupri.

“What’s That Record, Like 0-3,” Tiffany Stratton Blasts Charlotte Flair’s Failed Marriages On WWE Smackdown

Another Wrestlemania 41 match is seemingly on the verge of getting confirmed on the next episode of WWE Smackdown when Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest meet in a face-to-face confrontation. This segment was officially announced for the show after Priest challenged McIntyre to a match during this week’s episode. The match has yet to be confirmed.

After making his debut on WWE Smackdown, this week via a victory over NXT’s Nathan Frazer, Rey Fenix will again be in action, next week against Berto. Plus, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be in the house as he preps to defend his title against John Cena at Wrestlemania 41.

Wrestlemania 41: Big Match Cancelled From WWE PLE Due To Injury Reasons

WWE Smackdown April 11 episode match card

WWE Smackdown April 11 episode takes place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, and it will be the second-last blue brand episode before Wrestlemania 41. The confirmed match card for the weekly show on the USA Network goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear

– Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest will come face-to-face

– Gauntlet Tag Team Match (winners will face Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41):

Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Bayley & Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Michin & B-Fab vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Natalya & Maxxine Dupri

– Rey Fenix vs. Berto