With Roman Reigns returning to the WWE at Summerslam, the month of August proved to be quite fruitful for the company. Spike in viewership and merchandise were noticed via his comeback moment which itself emerged to become the highest-viewed segment in WWE’s social media history. Besides, this comeback was not a one-off which ensured multiple future appearances on Smackdown.

After two back-to-back appearances on the blue brand, the continuation was expected from Roman Reigns on TV as a regular attendee which may not be the case. According to WrestleTalk, the Head of the Table was initially slated to appear on the September 13 episode of Smackdown in Seattle, Washington.

However, the former undisputed champion has since been removed from advertising for the show, indicating that he has been pulled from the weekly show. The report further added that Roman Reigns has been replaced in the poster for the show by Tiffany Stratton in the middle. Cody Rhodes, Bayley, LA Knight, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa are all also advertised to appear on that night.

Roman Reigns made a triumphant return at Summerslam 2024

Back at Summerslam, Roman Reigns made a surprising return and attacked Solo Sikoa instead of Cody Rhodes. With a vengeance in mind against the self-proclaimed leader, Sikoa, he has been dominant ever since. On the August 9th episode of SmackDown, he showed his dominance over The Bloodline by single-handedly taking the faction out.

Then on the August 16th edition of Smackdown, that similar outcome was expected but then Jacob Fatu returned and took down The OTC. After hitting Reigns with a superkick, Jacob hit him with the hip attack in the corner before Sikoa and Tonga joined in powerbomb-ing him through the announce table and posing over him to end the show.

The angle reportedly indicates a faction vs. faction encounter in the future with the Bloodline’s new and old versions involved. With the recent announcement of the WWE Survivor Series coming back with WarGames in November 2024, Roman Reigns could be poised for a big match on that night. He should be putting together a team to help him take on this latest iteration of The Bloodline at the final WWE PLE of the year.