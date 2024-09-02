It’s almost been three months since Jordynne Grace made an appearance on NXT television and rocked the WWE Universe. Overall, she made three appearances on WWE TV and competed in two matches, leaving the fans wanting more of her. She still remains a talent under the TNA contract but her status could soon be changing as hinted on social media.

While no direct update is available regarding Jordynne Grace’s immediate future with the WWE or TNA, she herself dropped a tease of the potential move from one company to another. Taking to her Twitter/X handle, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H’s famous catchphrase, “Time to play the game,” was posted by the top TNA talent which could be a signal that she is WWE-bound.

This transition to the WWE from TNA doesn’t appear to be surprising when it comes to Jordynne Grace as NXT head Shawn Michaels is a huge fan of hers. Even, Triple H called her “an amazing talent” following her appearance at the women’s Royal Rumble match back in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace isn’t the only superstar to have shown up on WWE TV. Several other TNA Wrestling stars have also wrestled on WWE television over the past few months including Joe Hendry, Rosemary, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz, and Frankie Kazarian. A few NXT stars have also made their presence felt on TNA television, with the likes being Charlie Dempsey, Izzi Dame, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights.

Jordynne Grace continued her association with the WWE after Battleground

After a one-off Royal Rumble appearance in 2024, Jordynne Grace made her shocking return to WWE TV on the May 28 edition of NXT. She made a successful in-ring debut during the June 4th edition of NXT, and then also faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title in the Battleground premium live event.

However, that match didn’t essentially end the two parties’ association. Admittedly, Jordynne Grace left the door open for a future contract signing. WWE fans could soon be able to recreate her NXT matches in a WWE video game as she has been doing motion capture for WWE 2K25, the eleventh one in the WWE 2K series partnership, per the reports of Fightful Select.