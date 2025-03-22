Randy Orton has been booked for his next match at Wrestlemania 41 against Kevin Owens to add up to the illustrious history that he had at the biggest stage of them all, over the years. The announcement came after the latest episode of Friday Night Smackdown which was hosted from an international location.

Broadcasted from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, Smackdown opened with a heated WrestleMania 41 challenge being issued. The iconic entrance of Randy Orton went down in the opener amid a thunderous singalong from the Italian audience. The arrival was quickly interrupted by the entrance of Kevin Owens, who proposed an alliance.

Wrestlemania 41: Big WWE Championship Feud Scrapped Due To John Cena’s Involvement?

Owens pitched the idea of teaming up with Orton to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 after justifying his past actions against Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. Orton didn’t fall for the idea but rather issued a direct challenge to Owens, for a singles match at the PLE.

In a fuming promo, Orton said that Kevin would pay for what he did in the recent past and that he would kick Kevin’s head so hard at Wrestlemania 41 that he would get a pat on the back from Roberto Baggio. The reference was made to pay homage to the legendary Italian footballer as the crowd reacted in a positive way.

Clash In Paris 2025: Full Schedule For International PLE Tour Revealed By WWE

The Orton-Owens saga around Wrestlemania originally started last fall since the latter re-signed with the WWE and brought back his seething heel persona from NXT days. Then on November 8, Kevin Owens attacked Orton with a piledriver, leading the doctors to diagnose him with cervical cord neuropraxia which also kept the latter away from TV until earlier this month. Orton returned at Elimination Chamber PLE, targeting Owens after he defeated Sami Zayn.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)